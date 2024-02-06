Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,183. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.33 and a 12 month high of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.02.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

