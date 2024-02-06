Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 35,794 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,794 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $331,955,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after buying an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 223.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,429,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852,465 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

