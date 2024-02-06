Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,428 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of RLX Technology worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,677,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,179 shares during the period. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 206.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 40,280,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after acquiring an additional 257,261 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,122,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,900 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RLX opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

RLX Technology Dividend Announcement

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

