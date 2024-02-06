Hosking Partners LLP Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,691 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.28% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 30.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,067,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 246,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 958,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 2.7 %

SBLK stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.37 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 40.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

