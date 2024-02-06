Hosking Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 4.1 %

LILA opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

