Hosking Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,480,000 after buying an additional 644,746 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,108.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,583,000 after buying an additional 713,381 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.1% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.80. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.