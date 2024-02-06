Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HUBB. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $351.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.50. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $356.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 33.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2,983.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 68.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

