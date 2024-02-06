Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.00.

Get Hubbell alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $351.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.50. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $356.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.