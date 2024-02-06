Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.31.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HBM traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.27. 259,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.71. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$7.92.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0998553 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.