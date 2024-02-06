Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

HII stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $267.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $269.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.56.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

