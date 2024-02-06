Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.90. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. The business had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 36.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 11.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

