i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.50

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.78 ($0.11), with a volume of 1806332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.97 ($0.11).
i3 Energy Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.69. The firm has a market cap of £105.36 million, a P/E ratio of 299.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53.
i3 Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
i3 Energy Company Profile
i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.
