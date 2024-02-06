i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.50

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.78 ($0.11), with a volume of 1806332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.97 ($0.11).

i3 Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.69. The firm has a market cap of £105.36 million, a P/E ratio of 299.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53.

i3 Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

i3 Energy Company Profile

In other news, insider Majid Shafiq bought 337,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £33,729.10 ($42,282.94). 8.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

See Also

