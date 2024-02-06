Ibex Investors LLC Has $693,000 Stake in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Ibex Investors LLC trimmed its position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,891 shares during the quarter. Hippo makes up 0.8% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned 0.37% of Hippo worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hippo by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 985.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HIPO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hippo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hippo from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Hippo from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Hippo Price Performance

NYSE HIPO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $214.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.25.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

