Ibex Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 606,000 Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 606,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000. Nano-X Imaging accounts for 4.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNOX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 592,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 383,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 154,496 shares during the period. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NNOX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 169,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,392. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 989.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

