Ibex Investors LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Dollar General comprises approximately 0.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Dollar General by 32.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 32.0% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 32.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $1,125,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,422. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $233.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.86 and a 200 day moving average of $132.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

