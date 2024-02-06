Ibex Investors LLC Trims Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Ibex Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833,516 shares during the period. Payoneer Global comprises approximately 22.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 0.89% of Payoneer Global worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. 259,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,350. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Insider Activity

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $211,326.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,253.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $211,326.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,253.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $71,209.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,741,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,566 shares of company stock worth $767,084 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYO shares. TheStreet upgraded Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.