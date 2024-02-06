Ibex Investors LLC Trims Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Ibex Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833,516 shares during the period. Payoneer Global comprises approximately 22.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 0.89% of Payoneer Global worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
PAYO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. 259,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,350. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $211,326.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,253.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $211,326.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,253.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $71,209.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,741,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,871,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,566 shares of company stock worth $767,084 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYO shares. TheStreet upgraded Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.
Payoneer Global Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
