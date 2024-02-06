ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICUI. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. CL King initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

ICUI stock opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $212.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $553.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,886,000 after buying an additional 532,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after buying an additional 476,012 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,796,000 after buying an additional 377,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

