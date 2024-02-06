IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT Raised to $655.00 at Barclays

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $605.00 to $655.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.50.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $573.32. 72,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $532.94 and a 200 day moving average of $490.47. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $579.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

