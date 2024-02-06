IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading 6.7% Higher

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 17,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 267,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $43,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares in the company, valued at $594,461.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $43,777.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,600 shares of company stock worth $164,181 over the last 90 days. 56.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 120.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,653,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $4,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

