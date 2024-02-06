Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4473 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.2% per year over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IMO opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,984,000 after buying an additional 79,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.