indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Purchased by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. indie Semiconductor makes up 1.2% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 36.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 64.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,943,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,874 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,432,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after buying an additional 709,447 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.5% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after buying an additional 855,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,287,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after buying an additional 464,988 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,332. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. The company had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,191. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

