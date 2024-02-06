Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.11% of Ingredion worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on INGR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 378,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

