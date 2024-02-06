Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR) Holdings Reduced by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,142 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAPR. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 9.8% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS:UAPR opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $142.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

