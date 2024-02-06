Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

INO opened at $4.90 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,271.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

