Insider Buying: Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) Director Robert Tasker acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$24,075.00.

Titan Logix Stock Up 8.9 %

CVE TLA traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.49. 48,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,386. Titan Logix Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.98 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 22.61, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.53.

Titan Logix (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.51 million for the quarter. Titan Logix had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%.

About Titan Logix

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

