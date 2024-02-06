InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

InspireMD Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.85. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 353.86% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at InspireMD

In other InspireMD news, Director Gary S. Roubin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 438,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth $2,269,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

