Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,637,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 196,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.18% of Intel worth $271,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 168,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 275,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,153 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 440,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a PE ratio of 109.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

