International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

