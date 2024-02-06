International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,105,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $215,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,946,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,239,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $88,540,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $7,874,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

NYSE IGT opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

