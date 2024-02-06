International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $43.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Get International Paper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in International Paper by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.