Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2024

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $594.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $640.60 on Tuesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $654.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $179.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.