Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $594.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $640.60 on Tuesday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $654.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $179.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

