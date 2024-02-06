Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Boosted by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,459,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,205,000 after acquiring an additional 274,692 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,935 shares of company stock valued at $17,848,355 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $386.86. The company had a trading volume of 342,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,882. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $388.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.68 and its 200 day moving average is $312.13. The company has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

