Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.36

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.36 and last traded at $85.18, with a volume of 3173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.13.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $778.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,156.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.