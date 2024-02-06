Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.2% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $426.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,532,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,388,074. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $430.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.33 and its 200 day moving average is $382.79.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

