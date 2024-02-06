Investors Buy Large Volume of Rumble Call Options (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 14,591 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 152% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,784 call options.
Rumble Stock Up 11.3 %
Rumble stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 6,877,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,386,154. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. Rumble has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $11.25.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rumble will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
