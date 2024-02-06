Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Get Invitae alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Invitae

Invitae Stock Down 77.1 %

NVTA opened at $0.09 on Friday. Invitae has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $25.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.03 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 6,100.71% and a negative net margin of 299.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 600,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invitae by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,588,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 179,611 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter worth $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 2.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,942,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 679,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 349.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.