IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $771.90 million and $11.89 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000048 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,114,679,008 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

