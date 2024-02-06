iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,136. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Peloton stock backpedals to a new low as shorts win
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Palantir stock pops 20% and continues to silence skeptics
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.