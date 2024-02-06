iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,460. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $76.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.