iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,689 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.49% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $58,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $109.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

