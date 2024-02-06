iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 9.5% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after buying an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,766. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.