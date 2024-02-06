iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Cut by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,072 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

