iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 172,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 95,672 shares.The stock last traded at $36.04 and had previously closed at $35.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 100.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 78,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

