iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 888,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $61,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 179,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 138.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 340,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 612,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

