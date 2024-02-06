iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

