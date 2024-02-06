iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,608 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

