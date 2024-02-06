iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,637,000 after buying an additional 1,168,718 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

