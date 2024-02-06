iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 7.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

MUB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.67. 586,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

