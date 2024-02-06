iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s Largest Position

EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 22.0% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $42,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $270.89. 127,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,596. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.80 and a 200 day moving average of $248.48. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.39 and a twelve month high of $272.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

