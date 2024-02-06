iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Paragon Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 9.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $271.11. 119,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.39 and a twelve month high of $272.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

